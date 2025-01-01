Menu
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.

Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.

Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com

2017 MINI HARDTOP 4 DOOR

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 MINI HARDTOP 4 DOOR

COOPER S

12619200

2017 MINI HARDTOP 4 DOOR

COOPER S

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXU3C30H2F49577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Dual front knee airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
HARD CARGO COVER

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Run flat tires

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
3.59 AXLE RATIO

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Footwell lights
Hill holder control
Touch-sensitive controls
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
14.2 STEERING RATIO
SIMULATED LEATHER SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
MINI CONNECTED SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

2017 MINI HARDTOP 4 DOOR