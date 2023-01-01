$14,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
4DR SDN MAN ES FWD
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
148,816KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10108863
- Stock #: 603947
- VIN: JA32U2FUXHU603947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto , Backup Camera , A/C , Power Windownull
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
59 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 4-Cylinder
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Automatic Equalizer
Additional Features
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
