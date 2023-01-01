2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

$14,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 8 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10108863

10108863 Stock #: 603947

603947 VIN: JA32U2FUXHU603947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,816 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tires: P205/60R16 AS Trunk Rear Cargo Access Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection 59 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 4-Cylinder Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Instrument Panel Covered Bin 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

