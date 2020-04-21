Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES-AWC|REAR CAM|BT AUDIO|LOCAL TRADE

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES-AWC|REAR CAM|BT AUDIO|LOCAL TRADE

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$15,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4892610
  • Stock #: 607552
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A34HZ607552
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
***LOCAL TRADE, CANADIAN VEHICLE*** FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $135 BI-WEEKLY O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS OPEN LOAN *** Black on Black Cloth Interior, 2.4L, 4CYL, AWD, ES-AWC, Loaded with Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, Heated Seats, CD Player, USB Input, Alloy Wheels, Dual-Zone Climate Control, ECO Mode, 4WD Select, Xenon Headlights, Keyless Entry. An additional cost of $599 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.  
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

