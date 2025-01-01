Menu
Account
Sign In
Special Finance Price: $31,999 | Cash Price: $33,499 2017 Nissan 370z Manual - No Accidents, Clean CarFax, Ontario Vehicle -  6 Speed Manual, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, AM-FM Radio, USB, AUX, AC, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks and More. Odometer: 46,000 KM. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included. FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies. We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2017 Nissan 370Z

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan 370Z

- CLEAN CARFAX|6SPDMANUAL|ALLOYS|PUSHSTART

Watch This Vehicle
12534436

2017 Nissan 370Z

- CLEAN CARFAX|6SPDMANUAL|ALLOYS|PUSHSTART

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 12534436
  2. 12534436
  3. 12534436
  4. 12534436
  5. 12534436
  6. 12534436
  7. 12534436
  8. 12534436
  9. 12534436
  10. 12534436
  11. 12534436
  12. 12534436
  13. 12534436
  14. 12534436
  15. 12534436
  16. 12534436
  17. 12534436
  18. 12534436
  19. 12534436
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,000KM
VIN JN1AZ4EHXHM955234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 68228-44
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $31,999 | Cash Price: $33,499 2017 Nissan 370z Manual - No Accidents, Clean CarFax, Ontario Vehicle -  6 Speed Manual, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, AM-FM Radio, USB, AUX, AC, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks and More. Odometer: 46,000 KM. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included. FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies. We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL)
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Door Handles
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Concealed Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio Data System and DVD-Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 HATCHBACK GS AUTO - CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|CRUISE CONTROL for sale in North York, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 HATCHBACK GS AUTO - CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|CRUISE CONTROL 172,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser PRADO SX AUTO - 3.0L TURBO DIESEL for sale in North York, ON
1995 Toyota Land Cruiser PRADO SX AUTO - 3.0L TURBO DIESEL 288,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A4 PROGRESSIV - SLINE|SUNROOF|CAMERA|NAVIGATION for sale in North York, ON
2016 Audi A4 PROGRESSIV - SLINE|SUNROOF|CAMERA|NAVIGATION 127,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2017 Nissan 370Z