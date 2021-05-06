Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Altima

52,665 KM

Details Description Features

$12,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

Location

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

  1. 7125013
  2. 7125013
  3. 7125013
  4. 7125013
  5. 7125013
  6. 7125013
  7. 7125013
  8. 7125013
  9. 7125013
  10. 7125013
  11. 7125013
  12. 7125013
  13. 7125013
  14. 7125013
Contact Seller

$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

52,665KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7125013
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP5HN329905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Best value, guaranteed! Car comes with electromagnetic corrosion protection. AndroidAuto and CarPlay is included

Financing available at 4.99% OAC, $0 down options available! Good or Bad credit - we finance everyone!

Key features: push start, heated side mirrors, eight-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, backup camera,keyless entry and automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Tire pressure sensors, 2.5L 4 Cylinder, Valet function, Cruise Control, Tilting and telescoping steering wheel, 60-40 folding bench seats.


Carfax available upon request.Powertrain warranty is available!

Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs! For Sales please call 416 278 8957!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Excella Automotive Group

2018 Nissan Altima SV
 37,490 KM
$16,599 + tax & lic
2010 Pontiac G3 4dr ...
 93,741 KM
$2,699 + tax & lic
2006 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 197,541 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

Call Dealer

416-278-XXXX

(click to show)

416-278-8957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory