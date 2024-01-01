Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AMAZING CONDITION 2017 NISSAN FRONTIER PRO 4X FOR SALE!! VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED! VEHICLE EXTERIOR IS IN IMMACULATE SHAPE WITH THE TRUCK BEING RUSTPROOFED REGULARLY! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $21,850 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE ! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p>

2017 Nissan Frontier

149,650 KM

Details Description Features

$21,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Frontier

Pro 4X Crew Cab 4x4 *CLEAN CARFAX*SUPER MINT*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Frontier

Pro 4X Crew Cab 4x4 *CLEAN CARFAX*SUPER MINT*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1720137864
  2. 1720137842
  3. 1720137864
  4. 1720137864
  5. 1720137864
  6. 1720137864
  7. 1720137864
  8. 1720137864
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0EV6HN759082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,650 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING CONDITION 2017 NISSAN FRONTIER PRO 4X FOR SALE!! VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED! VEHICLE EXTERIOR IS IN IMMACULATE SHAPE WITH THE TRUCK BEING RUSTPROOFED REGULARLY! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $21,850 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE ! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2018 Porsche Macan S AWD *MINT*LOW KMS* for sale in North York, ON
2018 Porsche Macan S AWD *MINT*LOW KMS* 75,780 KM $38,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328d Xdrive 4dr Sedan *LOW KMS*DIESEL* for sale in North York, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 328d Xdrive 4dr Sedan *LOW KMS*DIESEL* 112,350 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV *LOW KMS*NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in North York, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV *LOW KMS*NO ACCIDENTS* 156,450 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Frontier