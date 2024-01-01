$9,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Maxima
PLATINUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
2017 Nissan Maxima
PLATINUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
253,993KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AA6AP5HC442174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7947
- Mileage 253,993 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Nissan Maxima PLATINUM, white color with 253,000km (STK#7947) This vehicle was $10990 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
Front strut tower bar
5.25 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Front struts
Digital Sound Processing
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
.63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
15.3 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DIAMETER 27 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
APPLE CARPLAY SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
2017 Nissan Maxima