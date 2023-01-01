2017 Nissan Micra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 0 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10272318

10272318 VIN: 3n1ck3cp7hl251309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 172,002 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.