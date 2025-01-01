Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Nissan Micra S for sale in North York, ON

2017 Nissan Micra

187,122 KM

Details Features

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Micra

S

Watch This Vehicle
12858479

2017 Nissan Micra

S

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1755121997
  2. 1755121997
  3. 1755121997
  4. 1755121997
  5. 1755121997
  6. 1755121997
  7. 1755121997
  8. 1755121997
  9. 1755121997
  10. 1755121997
  11. 1755121997
  12. 1755121997
  13. 1755121997
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,122KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP3HL265160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2017 Nissan Micra S for sale in North York, ON
2017 Nissan Micra S 187,122 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED for sale in North York, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED 267,281 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in North York, ON
2007 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 158,169 KM $4,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2017 Nissan Micra