2017 Nissan Micra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 5 8 1 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7870035

7870035 Stock #: LW1081

LW1081 VIN: 3N1CK3CP4HL263045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 92,581 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.