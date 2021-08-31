Menu
2017 Nissan Micra

92,581 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,581KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7870035
  • Stock #: LW1081
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP4HL263045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,581 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

