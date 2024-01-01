Menu
PANORAMIC ROOF ,NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA.

2017 Nissan Murano

160,260 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4DR SV

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Used
160,260KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH6HN175322

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,260 KM

PANORAMIC ROOF ,NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA.

4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 150 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 

**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!

FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $999 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 8.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 

CERTIFICATION** All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $649, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.** 

WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"

 

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Clock

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: remote engine start
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
395 kgs (5
280 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-667-0222

