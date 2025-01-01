Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*RARE LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE* </p><p>2017 NISSAN NV200 S FWD CARGO VAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE TRUCK WITH ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES OF APPLICATIONS FOR THIS VEHICLE. THIS NV200 IS EQUIPPED WITH POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, EMPTY 6 FT CARGO BED, AND MUCH MORE!! </p><p>THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $14,699 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED ON THIS VEHICLE! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904  PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2017 Nissan NV200

149,954 KM

$14,699

+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
149,954KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN4HK692405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 149,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-862-7904

