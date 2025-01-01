$14,699+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan NV200
S FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOWKMS*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
$14,699
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 149,954 KM
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*RARE LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2017 NISSAN NV200 S FWD CARGO VAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE TRUCK WITH ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES OF APPLICATIONS FOR THIS VEHICLE. THIS NV200 IS EQUIPPED WITH POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, EMPTY 6 FT CARGO BED, AND MUCH MORE!!
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $14,699 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED ON THIS VEHICLE! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
