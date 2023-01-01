Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

108,185 KM

Details Features

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4DR S *LTD AVAIL*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4DR S *LTD AVAIL*

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,185KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10496646
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5HC786767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,185 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 102,986 KM
$29,880 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan NV200 S
 95,493 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 Technik
 99,199 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory