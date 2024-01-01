$13,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD *CERTIFIED*MINT*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,850 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION 2017 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH NO RUST AND HEALTHY ENGINE!! VEHICLE HAS 17" FACTORY ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX, PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
