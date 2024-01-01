Menu
<p>MINT CONDITION 2017 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH NO RUST AND HEALTHY ENGINE!! VEHICLE HAS 17 FACTORY ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX, PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>AUTO RESALE INC </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2017 Nissan Rogue

129,850 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
129,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9HC777778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,850 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION 2017 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH NO RUST AND HEALTHY ENGINE!! VEHICLE HAS 17" FACTORY ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX, PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

