2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum - AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, EMERGENCY BRAKE, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2017 Nissan Rogue

120,690 KM

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Used
120,690KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV6HC789502

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5999
  • Mileage 120,690 KM

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, EMERGENCY BRAKE, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
