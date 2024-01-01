Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MINT 2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS , GREAT FUEL EFFICIENCY AND MUCH MORE!! PERFECT VEHICLE FOR A STUDENT, OR NEWCOMER TO CANADA! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,000 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p>

2017 Nissan Rogue

129,880 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1723037660
  2. 1723037722
  3. 1723037722
  4. 1723037722
  5. 1723037722
  6. 1723037722
  7. 1723037722
  8. 1723037722
  9. 1723037722
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,880KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9HC777778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,880 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS , GREAT FUEL EFFICIENCY AND MUCH MORE!! PERFECT VEHICLE FOR A STUDENT, OR NEWCOMER TO CANADA! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,000 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD *NO ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED* for sale in North York, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD *NO ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED* 146,870 KM $12,599 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD 4dr SUV *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED* for sale in North York, ON
2015 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD 4dr SUV *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED* 115,780 KM $12,899 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche Macan S AWD *MINT*LOW KMS* for sale in North York, ON
2018 Porsche Macan S AWD *MINT*LOW KMS* 81,450 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue