$13,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,880 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT 2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS , GREAT FUEL EFFICIENCY AND MUCH MORE!! PERFECT VEHICLE FOR A STUDENT, OR NEWCOMER TO CANADA! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,000 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904