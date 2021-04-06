Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

102,299 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

2017 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6857472
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC789568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,299 KM

Vehicle Description

We are OPEN! Come in and see us! **$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS**FINANCE FROM **4.99%**o.a.c. *** Address: 1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York ON M3J 2C9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

