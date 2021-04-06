2017 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 2 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6857472

6857472 VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC789568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

