2017 Nissan Rogue

46,738 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-803-4227

*SL PLATINUM* NAV, 360 CAMERA/ BLACK ON TAN

*SL PLATINUM* NAV, 360 CAMERA/ BLACK ON TAN

Location

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,738KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7178954
  • Stock #: 3405
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC849378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,738 KM

Vehicle Description

 

BACK-UP CAMERALEATHERPANORAMA ROOFBLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITYMEMORY SEATSATELLITE RADIO SIRIUSDRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEELNAVIGATION SYSTEMVOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITIONHEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGERNAVIGATION W/ MEDIA CARD

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

