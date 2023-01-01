$16,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,880
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue
FWD 4dr S *Ltd Avail*
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$16,880
+ taxes & licensing
143,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9544099
- Stock #: 154028
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT9HC745041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154028
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoPluto
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6