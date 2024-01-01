Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, SUNROOF, FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, CD, IPOD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2017 Nissan Sentra

180,899 KM

$9,897

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$9,897

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,899KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP8HY373701

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5990A
  • Mileage 180,899 KM

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, SUNROOF, FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, CD, IPOD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$9,897

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Nissan Sentra