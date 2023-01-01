2017 Porsche Macan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10060956

10060956 Stock #: 5181-70

5181-70 VIN: WP1AB2A58HLB12140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.