2017 Porsche Macan

Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS! ** <br/> ** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BOSE AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, TOUCH INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY, APPLE CAR PLAY, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER CONTROLLED MEMORY SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, PADDLE SHIFTERS, REAR HEATED SEATS, POWER TRUNK, AUX PORT, USB PORT, EXTRA STORAGE COMPARTMENT FOR FRONT SEATS, 2 SD CARD SLOTS, DISC SLOT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, SPORT & SPORT PLUS MODE, OFF ROAD MODE, LED HEADLIGHTS & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2017 Porsche Macan

151,889 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Porsche Macan

S | RED LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

S | RED LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 11485385
  2. 11485385
  3. 11485385
  4. 11485385
  5. 11485385
  6. 11485385
  7. 11485385
  8. 11485385
  9. 11485385
  10. 11485385
  11. 11485385
  12. 11485385
  13. 11485385
  14. 11485385
  15. 11485385
  16. 11485385
  17. 11485385
  18. 11485385
  19. 11485385
  20. 11485385
  21. 11485385
  22. 11485385
  23. 11485385
  24. 11485385
  25. 11485385
  26. 11485385
  27. 11485385
  28. 11485385
  29. 11485385
  30. 11485385
  31. 11485385
  32. 11485385
  33. 11485385
  34. 11485385
  35. 11485385
  36. 11485385
  37. 11485385
  38. 11485385
  39. 11485385
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,889KM
VIN WP1AB2A59HLB12633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 151,889 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! **
** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BOSE AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, TOUCH INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY, APPLE CAR PLAY, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER CONTROLLED MEMORY SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, PADDLE SHIFTERS, REAR HEATED SEATS, POWER TRUNK, AUX PORT, USB PORT, EXTRA STORAGE COMPARTMENT FOR FRONT SEATS, 2 SD CARD SLOTS, DISC SLOT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, SPORT & SPORT PLUS MODE, OFF ROAD MODE, LED HEADLIGHTS & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2017 Porsche Macan S | RED LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Porsche Macan S | RED LEATHER | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA 151,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | for sale in North York, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | 166,722 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne PREMIUM | BOSE SOUND | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in North York, ON
2019 Porsche Cayenne PREMIUM | BOSE SOUND | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA | 110,392 KM $49,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan