+ taxes & licensing
647-321-1111
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2
647-321-1111
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Our 2017 Porsche Macan is like new, and with only 63,464 km!
Powering this Macan is the highly sought after 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. Which produces 252 horsepower at 5000 rpm and 273 pound-feet of torque at 1600 rpm.The Macan offers the very best luxury that Porsche has to offer.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
No Reported Accidents
7-speed automated manual
All wheel drive
Leather Seats
Back-up Camera
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Communication Manager
Deviated Stitching Package
Premium Package
Interior Package Painted
Premium Package Plus
10 total speakers
Cruise control
Turn signal in mirrors
Three zone climate control
Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
Electric power steering
Rear view camera
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Transmission, cruise and audio controls
Interior air filtration
4 one-touch power windows
Remote keyless power door locks
Heated mirrors
19" Macan Turbo Wheels
255/55R18 tires
18 x 9.0 in. wheels
Four-wheel independent suspension
Front and rear stabilizer bar
TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.
Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at 647-321-1111.
Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2