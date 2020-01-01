Menu
2017 Porsche Macan

63,464 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6288516
  • VIN: WP1AA2A53HLB00593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2017 Porsche Macan is like new, and with only 63,464 km!

 

Powering this Macan is the highly sought after 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. Which produces 252 horsepower at 5000 rpm and 273 pound-feet of torque at 1600 rpm.The Macan offers the very best luxury that Porsche has to offer.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:

No Reported Accidents

7-speed automated manual

All wheel drive

Leather Seats

Back-up Camera

Sport Chrono Package 

Porsche Communication Manager 

Deviated Stitching Package

Premium Package

Interior Package Painted

Premium Package Plus

10 total speakers

Cruise control

Turn signal in mirrors

Three zone climate control

Dual illuminating vanity mirrors

Electric power steering

Rear view camera

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Transmission, cruise and audio controls 

Interior air filtration

4 one-touch power windows

Remote keyless power door locks

Heated mirrors

19" Macan Turbo Wheels

255/55R18 tires

18 x 9.0 in. wheels

Four-wheel independent suspension

Front and rear stabilizer bar

 

 

TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.

 

Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at 647-321-1111.

Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Teda International Auto Group

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

