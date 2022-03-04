2017 Porsche Macan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8654782

8654782 Stock #: Ljn889

Ljn889 VIN: WP1AB2A55HLB19899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

