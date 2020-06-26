Menu
Account
Sign In
$128,888

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Panamera

2017 Porsche Panamera

Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Panamera

Turbo

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

Contact Seller

$128,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,268KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5306948
  • VIN: WP0AF2A76HL151512
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Our 2017 Porsche Panamera is in mint condition with only 41,268km

 

Powering this Porsche is a  Twin Turbo 4.0L V8 engine. with 550hp This Panamera offers a Smooth, Luxurious Ride With Razor-Sharp handling.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES: 

Navigation 

Back Up Camera

Heated Seat

Parking Sensors

Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Front Cooled Seat

Front Heated Seat

Power Sunroof

Heated Steering Wheel

 

FEEL FREE TO CALL/TEXT US DIRECTLY WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 647-321-1111

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Teda International Auto Group

2020 Tesla Model X P...
 3,126 KM
$163,888 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 R...
 1,454 KM
$60,352 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche 911 Car...
 36,078 KM
$89,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Teda International Auto Group

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

Call Dealer

647-321-XXXX

(click to show)

647-321-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory