5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Our 2017 Porsche Panamera is in mint condition with only 41,268km
Powering this Porsche is a Twin Turbo 4.0L V8 engine. with 550hp This Panamera offers a Smooth, Luxurious Ride With Razor-Sharp handling.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
Navigation
Back Up Camera
Heated Seat
Parking Sensors
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Front Cooled Seat
Front Heated Seat
Power Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
