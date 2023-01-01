$22,990+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRA
219,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 6676
- VIN: 1C6RR7TT7HS705011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,077 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman, grey color with 219,000km (STK#6676) This vehicle was $24990 NOW ON SALE FOR $22990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
Compass
Front Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.21 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Front license plate bracket
Variable intermittent front wipers
Active grille shutters
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Front struts
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Pickup bed light
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
POWER HORIZONTAL PICKUP SLIDING REAR WINDOW
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VOICE OPERATED PHONE
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
17.9 STEERING RATIO
3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4-PIN TRAILER WIRING
SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM
POWER LOCKING TAILGATE
COLOR KEYED INTERIOR ACCENTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
