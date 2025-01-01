$17,999+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Big Horn Crew Cab *SAFETY INCL*HEMI*FINANCING*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,780 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*MINT MINT*TOW PACKAGE*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*
2017 RAM 1500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 4x4 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK AS MINT AS IT ROLLED OFF THE ASSEMBLY LINE! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 20" FACTORY CHROME WHEELS ON NEW ALL SEASON RUBBER, CLEAN INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NO RUST, 5.7 HEMI V8, TOWING PACKAGE, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS, TRAILER BRAKE SLIDER, CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM EVERYWHERE, APPLE CAR PLAY AND USB CONNECTIVITY, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $17,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
