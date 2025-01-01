Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*MINT MINT*TOW PACKAGE*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;> </span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>2017 RAM 1500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 4x4 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK AS MINT AS IT ROLLED OFF THE ASSEMBLY LINE! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 20 FACTORY CHROME WHEELS ON NEW ALL SEASON RUBBER, CLEAN INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NO RUST, 5.7 HEMI V8, TOWING PACKAGE, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS, TRAILER BRAKE SLIDER, CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM EVERYWHERE, APPLE CAR PLAY AND USB CONNECTIVITY, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $17,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;> </span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>Auto Resale Inc</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>56 Martin Ross Ave</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>North York, ON M3J 2L4</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>647-862-7904</span></span></p>

2017 RAM 1500

212,780 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn Crew Cab *SAFETY INCL*HEMI*FINANCING*

Watch This Vehicle
12389001

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn Crew Cab *SAFETY INCL*HEMI*FINANCING*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1744204315
  2. 1744204316
  3. 1744204315
  4. 1744204315
  5. 1744204315
  6. 1744204315
  7. 1744204316
  8. 1744204315
  9. 1744204315
  10. 1744204315
  11. 1744204315
  12. 1744204315
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT2HS602305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,780 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*MINT MINT*TOW PACKAGE*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*

 

2017 RAM 1500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 4x4 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK AS MINT AS IT ROLLED OFF THE ASSEMBLY LINE! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 20" FACTORY CHROME WHEELS ON NEW ALL SEASON RUBBER, CLEAN INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NO RUST, 5.7 HEMI V8, TOWING PACKAGE, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS, TRAILER BRAKE SLIDER, CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM EVERYWHERE, APPLE CAR PLAY AND USB CONNECTIVITY, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $17,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW+ *SAFETY INCL*STOWNGO*FINANCING AVAIL** for sale in North York, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW+ *SAFETY INCL*STOWNGO*FINANCING AVAIL** 158,790 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V EX AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOWKMS*MINT* for sale in North York, ON
2012 Honda CR-V EX AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOWKMS*MINT* 212,670 KM $10,399 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT 4WD *SAFETY INCL*MINT*LOW KMS* for sale in North York, ON
2008 Ford Escape XLT 4WD *SAFETY INCL*MINT*LOW KMS* 153,670 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500