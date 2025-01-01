Menu
2017 RAM 1500

228,000 KM

$14,450

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab Express Ltd // FULLY CERTIFIED

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KTXHG731059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

* SAFE CAR, SMART BUY* 

WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!

 

--- FULLY CERTIFIED


--- PRE-SALE MECHANICAL INSPECTION COMPLETED

 

--- Black on Black

--- 4x4

 

--- Premium Running board

 

--- Navigation

--- Alloys

 

--- Automatic

 

--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price

--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

WHY CHOOSE US?

 

 

/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!

 

/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!

 

/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available

 

/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!

 

 

---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!

 

---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele & Finch.

 

Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!

 

As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.

 

 

Serving Customers Canada Wide

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

