2017 RAM 1500 SLT | 5.7 V8

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** 
** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** 
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** 

**GORGEOUS RED EXTERIOR! COMES EQUIPPED WITH 2WD, 4WD LOW, 4WD LOCK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!** 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** 

** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825

2017 RAM 1500

146,659 KM

$23,985

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

SLT | 5.7 V8 | FINANCE |

12926579

2017 RAM 1500

SLT | 5.7 V8 | FINANCE |

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$23,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,659KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT9HG792628

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,659 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS RED EXTERIOR! COMES EQUIPPED WITH 2WD, 4WD LOW, 4WD LOCK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!**


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
2017 RAM 1500