2017 RAM 2500

91,715 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

ST

ST

Location

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10054491
  • VIN: 3C6TR5CT2HG636083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,715 KM

Vehicle Description

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

 WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

