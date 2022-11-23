Menu
2017 RAM 3500

114,527 KM

Details Description Features

$67,990

+ tax & licensing
$67,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2017 RAM 3500

2017 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Limited

2017 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Limited

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,990

+ taxes & licensing

114,527KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9413338
  • Stock #: 3561
  • VIN: 3C63R3FL8HG691668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,527 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 TURBO INJ 6 CYL DSL 4WD LONGHORN | LIMITED MODEL | PEARL WHITE PAINT | HEATED SEATS | POWER SEATS | POER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | POWER STEERING | AIR CONDITION | CRUISE CONRTOL | TILT STEERING | AM FM RADIO | HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS | REAR DUAL- ZONE CLIMATE | FRONT SIDE AIR BAGS | AIR BAG HEAD PROTECTION | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W\SUBWOOFER | U CONNECT 3C NAV WITH 8.4ICH DISPLAY | ANTI LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM | TRACTION CONTROL | RUNNING BOARDS | FOG LIGHTS | PICKUP TRUCKBED LINER | ALLOY WHEELS | REARVIEW BACK UP CAMERA | REMOTE START | ADJUSTABLE FOOT REDALS | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING | BLUETOOTH | HD RADIO | SATELLITE RADIO | AUXILARY INPUT | MEMORY SEATS | ANTI THEFT SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | TOW HITCH RECEIVER | POWER ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS | 4WD OR AWD SETTING | TINTED WINDOWS | GENUINE WOOD TRIM | TRIP COMPUTER | UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER | 4 WHEEL DRIVE | SIDE AIR BAGS | AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS | SECOND ROW SIDE AIR BAGS WITH OVER HEAD PROTECTION | INTERIOR AUTOMATIC DAY/MIGHT OR ELECTROCHROMATIC MIRROR | MP3PLAYER | DAY TIME RUNNING LIGHTS | FRONT SEAT LUMBAR SUPPORT | FRONT COOLED SEATS | KELYESS ENTRY SYSTEM | LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | POWER FOLDING MIRRORS | REAR BENCH SEATING | AUTO LEVELING SUSPENSION SYSTEM | SMART KEY SYSTEM | LONG HORN INTERIOR ACCENTS | DASH LINER INSULATION | DUAL NOTE ELECTRIC HORNS | LED BED LIGHTING | ENGINE BLOCK HEATER | 730 AMP MAINTEANCE FREE BATTERY | 220 AMP ALTERNATOR | 2ND ROW IN FLOOR STORAGE BINS | ADVANCED MULTI STAGE AIRBAGS | 11.5 SINGLE WHEEL REAR AXLE | SENTRY KEY THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM | 12V OUTLETS | GLOVE BOX | LED INTERIOR LIGHTING | MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT CONTROL | ANIT SPIN DIFFERENTIAL | INTERMITTENT WINDSHELD WIPERS | UNDER HOOD LIGHTING | FOG LIGHTS | PREMIUM TAIL LIGHTS CHROME | 31 GALLON FUEL TANK | REAR HEAVY DUTTY SHOCK ABSORBERS | FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE | TOW HOOKS | LOCKING TAILGATE | 6FT CARGO BOX | CREW CAB | CLASS V RECEIVER HITCH | VENILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SUN ROOF | POWER LUBAR ADJUST |  MUCH MORE!!!

 

 

****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $399. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

LIMITED
LIMT/6.7L/DISEL/AISIN TRANS/H.O MOTOR/FRONT LIFT
DISEL
ASIN TRANS
FRONT LIFT
LONG HORN
TURBO
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

