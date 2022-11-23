2017 RAM 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9413338

9413338 Stock #: 3561

3561 VIN: 3C63R3FL8HG691668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,527 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LIMITED LIMT/6.7L/DISEL/AISIN TRANS/H.O MOTOR/FRONT LIFT DISEL ASIN TRANS FRONT LIFT LONG HORN TURBO 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Bed Liner Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

