2017 Smart fortwo

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Smart fortwo

LOW KM,WELL MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT

12923786

2017 Smart fortwo

LOW KM,WELL MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA2HK209264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. 

Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. 

You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com 

 

Hours of Operation

Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

 

SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

416-828-0075
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2017 Smart fortwo