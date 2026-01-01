$12,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
Sport
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
Sport
Location
MA Capital Automotive
1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5
647-612-4080
Certified
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # WHT553
- Mileage 164,441 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED!
4-CYLINDER, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, WELL MAINTAINED. A NICE FAMILY VEHICLE THAT CAN SERVE YOU FOR MANY YEARS.
BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AND MUCH MORE OPTIONS TO SEE.
CALL US TODAY TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE!!
CERTIFICATION IS INCLUDED ONLY WITH FULL ASKING PRICE + TAX.
HOWEVER, WE ARE OPEN TO ANY REASONABLE OFFERS BASED ON RETAIL MARKET VALUE, IF YOU WISH TO PURCHASE THE VEHICLE AS-IS.
WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE (ONLY FOR CERTIFIED VEHICLES).
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS VEHICLE, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT (647) 612-4080.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Alternate Numbers437-328-1010
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647-612-4080