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<p data-start=164 data-end=345><strong data-start=164 data-end=181>JUST ARRIVED!</strong><br data-start=181 data-end=184>4-CYLINDER, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, WELL MAINTAINED. A NICE FAMILY VEHICLE THAT CAN SERVE YOU FOR MANY YEARS.<br data-start=286 data-end=289>BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AND MUCH MORE OPTIONS TO SEE.</p><p data-start=347 data-end=406><strong data-start=347 data-end=406>CALL US TODAY TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE!!</strong></p><p data-start=408 data-end=472><strong data-start=408 data-end=472>CERTIFICATION IS INCLUDED ONLY WITH FULL ASKING PRICE + TAX.</strong></p><p data-start=474 data-end=592>HOWEVER, WE ARE OPEN TO ANY REASONABLE OFFERS BASED ON RETAIL MARKET VALUE, IF YOU WISH TO PURCHASE THE VEHICLE AS-IS.</p><p data-start=594 data-end=617><strong data-start=594 data-end=617>WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p data-start=619 data-end=673><strong data-start=619 data-end=673>FINANCING AVAILABLE (ONLY FOR CERTIFIED VEHICLES).</strong></p><p data-start=675 data-end=779>FOR MORE INFORMATION OR ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS VEHICLE, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT (647) 612-4080.</p>

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

164,441 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13990665

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport

Location

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

647-612-4080

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,441KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPABC5HH258553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # WHT553
  • Mileage 164,441 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED!
4-CYLINDER, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, WELL MAINTAINED. A NICE FAMILY VEHICLE THAT CAN SERVE YOU FOR MANY YEARS.
BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, AND MUCH MORE OPTIONS TO SEE.

CALL US TODAY TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE!!

CERTIFICATION IS INCLUDED ONLY WITH FULL ASKING PRICE + TAX.

HOWEVER, WE ARE OPEN TO ANY REASONABLE OFFERS BASED ON RETAIL MARKET VALUE, IF YOU WISH TO PURCHASE THE VEHICLE AS-IS.

WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

FINANCING AVAILABLE (ONLY FOR CERTIFIED VEHICLES).

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS VEHICLE, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT (647) 612-4080.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MA Capital Automotive

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

647-612-XXXX

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647-612-4080

Alternate Numbers
437-328-1010
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$12,988

+ taxes & licensing>

MA Capital Automotive

647-612-4080

2017 Subaru Crosstrek