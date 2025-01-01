Menu
2017 SUBARU FORESTER 2.5 PREMIUM AWD SUV FOR SALE!! PERFECT A TO B SUV WITH THE FAMOUS AWD SYSTEM, BUILT FOR CANADIAN WINTERS! THIS FORESTER IS EQUIPPED WITH 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR, BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES,  STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, TOUCH SCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $11,999 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

2017 Subaru Forester

191,853 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*

13182563

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,853KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJEDC0HH450589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,853 KM

Vehicle Description

**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**WARRANTY INCLUDED**AWD SUV**

 

2017 SUBARU FORESTER 2.5 PREMIUM AWD SUV FOR SALE!! PERFECT A TO B SUV WITH THE FAMOUS AWD SYSTEM, BUILT FOR CANADIAN WINTERS! THIS FORESTER IS EQUIPPED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR, BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES,  STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, TOUCH SCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $11,999 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 !!!!!!

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2017 Subaru Forester