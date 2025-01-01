$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
2.5i Convenience *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*
2017 Subaru Forester
2.5i Convenience *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,853 KM
Vehicle Description
**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**WARRANTY INCLUDED**AWD SUV**
2017 SUBARU FORESTER 2.5 PREMIUM AWD SUV FOR SALE!! PERFECT A TO B SUV WITH THE FAMOUS AWD SYSTEM, BUILT FOR CANADIAN WINTERS! THIS FORESTER IS EQUIPPED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR, BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, TOUCH SCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $11,999 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 !!!!!!
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904