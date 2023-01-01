$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-877-464-0622
2017 Subaru Impreza
WRX STi LIMITED|MANUAL|AWD|CARBON|INVIDIAEXHAUST|COLDAIR|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
- Listing ID: 9923861
- Stock #: K5012C
- VIN: JF1VA2T68H9815512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,193 KM
Vehicle Description
**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : INVIDIA HIGH PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, COLD AIR INTAKE, SUSPENSION MODS, PERRIN REAR WING MODS, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, FULL TIME SYMMETRICAL AWD, HOOD SCOOP, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED MIRRORS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WORLD RALLY BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK AND RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AHA, PANDORA, CD, USB, AUX, SUBARU STARLINK, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM STI ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAY, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
