Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Impreza

109,193 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Impreza

2017 Subaru Impreza

WRX STi LIMITED|MANUAL|AWD|CARBON|INVIDIAEXHAUST|COLDAIR|+

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Impreza

WRX STi LIMITED|MANUAL|AWD|CARBON|INVIDIAEXHAUST|COLDAIR|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 9923861
  2. 9923861
  3. 9923861
  4. 9923861
  5. 9923861
  6. 9923861
  7. 9923861
  8. 9923861
  9. 9923861
  10. 9923861
  11. 9923861
  12. 9923861
  13. 9923861
  14. 9923861
  15. 9923861
  16. 9923861
  17. 9923861
  18. 9923861
  19. 9923861
  20. 9923861
  21. 9923861
  22. 9923861
  23. 9923861
  24. 9923861
  25. 9923861
  26. 9923861
  27. 9923861
  28. 9923861
  29. 9923861
  30. 9923861
  31. 9923861
  32. 9923861
  33. 9923861
  34. 9923861
  35. 9923861
  36. 9923861
  37. 9923861
  38. 9923861
  39. 9923861
  40. 9923861
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9923861
  • Stock #: K5012C
  • VIN: JF1VA2T68H9815512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K5012C
  • Mileage 109,193 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : INVIDIA HIGH PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, COLD AIR INTAKE, SUSPENSION MODS, PERRIN REAR WING MODS, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, FULL TIME SYMMETRICAL AWD, HOOD SCOOP, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED MIRRORS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WORLD RALLY BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK AND RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AHA, PANDORA, CD, USB, AUX, SUBARU STARLINK, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM STI ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAY, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2006 MINI Cooper S C...
 230,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 109,193 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 86,219 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory