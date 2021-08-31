Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru WRX

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

STI - TOMEI |COBB |INVIDIA |AEM |SPARCO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru WRX

STI - TOMEI |COBB |INVIDIA |AEM |SPARCO

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7817211
  • VIN: JF1VA2P6XH9833049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

⁃ Diode Dynamic Headlights ⁃ Subaru factory upgraded short shifter ⁃ Tomei Headers ⁃ 1050x fuel injectors ⁃ Tomei Turbo inlet ⁃ Neetronics Fuel pressure regulator ⁃ COBB SF intake ⁃ COBB AP3 ⁃ invidia Catted downpipe ⁃ AEM Fuel pump ⁃ Grimmspeed 3port Electronic Boost Controller ⁃ F1 4th brake light ⁃ Rokblox mud flaps ⁃ Sparco 16mm spacers (4) - Backup Camera, USB, Aux, Bluetooth, SXM, 6-Speed Manual Transmission. - Dyno tuned makes 315WHP 348WTQ Requires petro 94oct.

2017 Subaru Impreza WRX STI. Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle. Safety Certified. 2 Sets of Keys.

Monaco Motorcars Inc. *****5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***** .

www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2016 Lexus IS 300 AW...
 126,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 54,000 KM
$37,800 + tax & lic
2014 Audi S5 Progres...
 206,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory