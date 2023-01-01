$49,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Tesla Model S
75D|ENHANCEDAUTOPILOT|NAV|AIRSUSPENSION|ALLOYS|+++
- Listing ID: 10502052
- Stock #: M5504
- VIN: 5YJSA1E27HF214390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,216 KM
Vehicle Description
**FALL SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC FEATURING : ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, FULL GLASS PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, AUTOSTEER (BETA), NAVIGATE ON AUTOPILOT (BETA), SUMMON (BETA), HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GREY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED VEGAN PARTIALLY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE AVOIDANCE, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING, AM, FM, STREAMING, SPOTIFY, TUNEIN, TIDAL, TOYBOX, ARCADE GAMES, ROMANCE MODE, WEB BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HIFI SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
