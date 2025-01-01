Menu
<p><title></title><br></p><p>Special Finance Price: $28,999 | Cash Price: $30,499</p><p>2017 Tesla Model S 75D - One Owner Vehicle - Leather, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Air Ride Suspension, Enhanced Autopilot, Premium Connectivity, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.</p><p>Odometer: 78,000 KM.</p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : Closed</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745594480096_631381662204219 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Front Center Armrest
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Full service internet access
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Aluminum Panels
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
200w Regular Amplifier

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
9.73 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

