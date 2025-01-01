Menu
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : POWER FALCON WING DOORS, POWER FRONT DOORS, CARBON EXTERIOR MODS, AUTOPILOT, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, PANORAMIC WINDSHIELD, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED VEGAN LEATHER SEATS, ALL HEATED SEATS, FRONT COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BIODEFENSE MODE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, TRAFFIC AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOSTEER(BETA), FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE AVOIDANCE, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, AM, FM, LIVEONE, CARAOKE, TIDAL, APPLEMUSIC, SPOTIFY, APPLEPODCASTS, AUDIBLE, AMAZONMUSIC, YOUTUBEMUSIC, TUNEIN, TOYBOX, ARCADE GAMES, ROMANCE MODE, BROWSER, NETFLIX, YOUTUBE, TWITCH, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2017 Tesla Model X

124,423 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Tesla Model X

75D|AWD|7PASSENGER|AUTOPILOT|CARBONMODS|FALCONDOOR

12741558

2017 Tesla Model X

75D|AWD|7PASSENGER|AUTOPILOT|CARBONMODS|FALCONDOOR

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,423KM
VIN 5YJXCAE21HF017182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,423 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : POWER FALCON WING DOORS, POWER FRONT DOORS, CARBON EXTERIOR MODS, AUTOPILOT, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, PANORAMIC WINDSHIELD, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED VEGAN LEATHER SEATS, ALL HEATED SEATS, FRONT COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BIODEFENSE MODE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, TRAFFIC AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOSTEER(BETA), FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE AVOIDANCE, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, AM, FM, LIVEONE, CARAOKE, TIDAL, APPLEMUSIC, SPOTIFY, APPLEPODCASTS, AUDIBLE, AMAZONMUSIC, YOUTUBEMUSIC, TUNEIN, TOYBOX, ARCADE GAMES, ROMANCE MODE, BROWSER, NETFLIX, YOUTUBE, TWITCH, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Tesla Model X