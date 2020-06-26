Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

P100D

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Tesla Model X

P100D

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5306996
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE4XHF060782
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Our 2017 TESLA MODEL X P100D is like new, with 42,545 km!

 

Powering this MODEL X P100D are 2 high performance electricity motors, which push this big SUV from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds like crazy. This kind of performance and the convenience brought technology will remind you this car is worth every penny anywhere, anytime. The MODEL X offers one of the very best speed, technology and convenience that Tesla has to offer.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES: White Multi-Coat Paint

Maps and navigation with real-time traffic-based routing

GPS enabled Homelink

Custom audio system featuring 17 speakers with neodymium magnets

XM satellite radio capability

Media using FM radio, Bluetooth and USB audio devices

Active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking

HEPA air filtration system

Electric All-Wheel Drive for maximum efficiency and traction

Smart Air Suspension for raising and lowering ride height

Three-position dynamic LED turning lights

LED fog lights

Power-folding, heated side mirrors

Up to four LATCH child seat attachments

Soft LED ambient interior lighting

Largest glass panoramic windshield in production, providing unparalleled views

Falcon Wing doors allow easy access to second and third row seats, even from tight parking spaces

Automatic keyless entry

Automatic rear lift gate

Heated seats throughout the cabin

Heated steering wheel

Wiper blade defrosters

Washer nozzle heaters

Self-presenting front door

Front trunk with room for luggage, a golf bag, or two strollers

Twelve-way power adjustable, heated front seats with memory and driver profile

Regular over-the-air updates (which will add safety and navigation features, enhance performance and improve the driver experience)

 

TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.

 

FEEL FREE TO CALL/TEXT US DIRECTLY WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 647-321-1111

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Electric Motor
  • Electric Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Teda International Auto Group

2020 Tesla Model X P...
 3,126 KM
$163,888 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 R...
 1,454 KM
$60,352 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche 911 Car...
 36,078 KM
$89,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Teda International Auto Group

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

Call Dealer

647-321-XXXX

(click to show)

647-321-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory