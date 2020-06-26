+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Our 2017 TESLA MODEL X P100D is like new, with 42,545 km!
Powering this MODEL X P100D are 2 high performance electricity motors, which push this big SUV from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds like crazy. This kind of performance and the convenience brought technology will remind you this car is worth every penny anywhere, anytime. The MODEL X offers one of the very best speed, technology and convenience that Tesla has to offer.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES: White Multi-Coat Paint
Maps and navigation with real-time traffic-based routing
GPS enabled Homelink
Custom audio system featuring 17 speakers with neodymium magnets
XM satellite radio capability
Media using FM radio, Bluetooth and USB audio devices
Active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking
HEPA air filtration system
Electric All-Wheel Drive for maximum efficiency and traction
Smart Air Suspension for raising and lowering ride height
Three-position dynamic LED turning lights
LED fog lights
Power-folding, heated side mirrors
Up to four LATCH child seat attachments
Soft LED ambient interior lighting
Largest glass panoramic windshield in production, providing unparalleled views
Falcon Wing doors allow easy access to second and third row seats, even from tight parking spaces
Automatic keyless entry
Automatic rear lift gate
Heated seats throughout the cabin
Heated steering wheel
Wiper blade defrosters
Washer nozzle heaters
Self-presenting front door
Front trunk with room for luggage, a golf bag, or two strollers
Twelve-way power adjustable, heated front seats with memory and driver profile
Regular over-the-air updates (which will add safety and navigation features, enhance performance and improve the driver experience)
