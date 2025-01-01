$20,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Toyota 86
2017 Toyota 86
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$20,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,071KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1ZNAA19H9700845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1091
- Mileage 88,071 KM
Vehicle Description
GORGEOUS COLOUR COMBO **** Not many around *** Toyota 86 *** MANUAL ***** REAR WING *** FULLY LOADED ***
Dynamic Fine Motors Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Looking for a reliable vehicle? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Browse online: dynamicfinemotors.ca
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Front strut tower bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
4.30 Axle Ratio
Powertrain
Rear limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
3-point front seatbelts
Aluminum door sill trim
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
13.1 STEERING RATIO
2.5 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DIAMETER 15 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
DIAMETER 18 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
MANUAL PASSENGER SEAT EASY ENTRY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dynamic Fine Motors
877-554-4226
