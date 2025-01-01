$14,750+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,644 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 TOYOTA COROLLA SE. Backup camera/sunroof/Bluetooth connection/premium leather seats. Ready to be driven on the road. The engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. Selling at $14,750 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!
Call to book your appointment at (416) 742-5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. **The vehicle was in a collision**
Vehicle Features
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
