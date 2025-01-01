Menu
<p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>2017 TOYOTA COROLLA SE. Backup camera/sunroof/Bluetooth</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;> connection/premium leather seats. </span></strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Ready to be driven on the road. The engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. S<strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>elling </span></strong><strong>at $14,750 </strong>with a Safety Standard Certificate.<span class=apple-converted-space> </span><strong>HST & Lic/Reg Fee <u>ARE EXTRA!</u></strong></span></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Call to book your appointment at (416) 742-5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. **The vehicle was in a collision**</span></p>

169,644 KM

Details Description Features

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,644KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE2HC832717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,644 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA COROLLA SE. Backup camera/sunroof/Bluetooth connection/premium leather seats. Ready to be driven on the road. The engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. Selling at $14,750 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742-5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. **The vehicle was in a collision**

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676

416-727-6835
