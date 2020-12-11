Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crown Automobile

416-661-1515

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN

2017 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN

Location

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

416-661-1515

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6344255
  • Stock #: 17TO92R
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC795766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17TO92R
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA COROLLA LE, LOADED WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH AUDIO AND PHONE, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, PRE-SAFE COLLISION , CLIMATE CONTROL, AIR CONDITION, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, LOCAL CAR AND MUCH MORE TO MENTION, MUST BE SEEN.


CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BU5U3Q2K6VKJLEtKGiNl%2FCNOad5O5Bqf


WE PROVIDE YOU FULL HISTORY REPORT ON EVERY VEHICLE. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE. SAME DAY EASY FINANCE AND LEASE APPROVALS WITH COMPETITIVE RATES. 


ALL VEHICLES CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $499 ( OIL CHANGE INCLUDED ), IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. WE DO PROVIDE EXTENDED WARRANTIES WITH TIME OR MILEAGE LIMIT SUITABLE FOR YOUR NEED. WE ARRANGE SHIPPING FOR OUT OF PROVINCE CUSTOMERS. ALL SEASON, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES ARE AVAILABLE FOR GREAT PRICES.


FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT:


PHONE: 416-661-1515    


TEXT: 647-294-2843


E-MAIL: INFO@CROWNAUTOMOBILE.CA


ADDRESS: 14-4610 DUFFERIN ST, NORTH YORK, ON, M3H 5S4

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

