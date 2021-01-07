Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Corolla

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

NAVI Leather Sunroof Alloy Rimes

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

NAVI Leather Sunroof Alloy Rimes

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 6515017
  2. 6515017
  3. 6515017
  4. 6515017
  5. 6515017
  6. 6515017
  7. 6515017
  8. 6515017
  9. 6515017
  10. 6515017
  11. 6515017
  12. 6515017
  13. 6515017
  14. 6515017
  15. 6515017
  16. 6515017
  17. 6515017
  18. 6515017
  19. 6515017
  20. 6515017
  21. 6515017
  22. 6515017
  23. 6515017
  24. 6515017
  25. 6515017
  26. 6515017
Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6515017
  • Stock #: 153608
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9HC796833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153608
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Corolla XSE ECO
Mileage: 69000K.m
Features:
*Sunroof
*Navigation
*Leather
*PUSH STATRT
*Adaptive Cruise Control
* Backup Camera
* 6.1" Touch panel Display audio
* Automatic Transmission
* Premium Leather and Fabric Seat Material
* Paddle Shifter
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* FM / AM / USB / CD / Bluetooth
* Steering Wheel Control
* Spoiler
* FOG light
* Keyless Entry
* USB input
* Bluetooth
* 6 Speakers
* Cruise Control
* Heated Driver and Passenger Seats
* High Solar Energy Absorbing Windows Glass
* LED Headlamps

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 4.5% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2017 Lexus RX 350 LU...
 56,700 KM
$37,498 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 4 Series 44...
 57,200 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 69,600 KM
$11,498 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory