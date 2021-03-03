Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,498

+ tax & licensing
$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Man Se

2017 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Man Se

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6625814
  • Stock #: 153622
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8HC817915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153622
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Corolla SE Standard ECO
Mileage: 66000K.m
Features:
*Sunroof
*Leather
*Adaptive Cruise Control
* Backup Camera
* 6.1" Touch panel Display audio
* Automatic Transmission
* Premium Leather and Fabric Seat Material
* Paddle Shifter
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* FM / AM / USB / CD / Bluetooth
* Steering Wheel Control
* Spoiler
* FOG light
* Keyless Entry
* USB input
* Bluetooth
* 6 Speakers
* Cruise Control
* Heated Driver and Passenger Seats
* High Solar Energy Absorbing Windows Glass
* LED Headlamps

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 5.99% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-518-4130
