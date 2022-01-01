Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

113,998 KM

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

113,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8100988
  • Stock #: 153823
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC815111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,998 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Corolla S
Mileage:114000K.m
This is a SALE Price: $16980 Actual Price $17988
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Features:
*Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Alloy Rimes
* 6.1" Touch panel Display audio
* Automatic Transmission
* Fabric Seat Material
* Paddle Shifter
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* FM / AM / USB / CD / Bluetooth
* Steering Wheel Control
* Spoiler
* FOG light
* Keyless Entry
* USB input
* Bluetooth
* 6 Speakers
* Cruise Control
* Heated Driver and Passenger Seats
* High Solar Energy Absorbing Windows Glass
* LED Headlamps

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 5.9 % Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
