2017 Toyota Corolla

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

8117206 VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC916387

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,670 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

