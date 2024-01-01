Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, AM, FM, CD, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2017 Toyota RAV4

96,975 KM

$22,987

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

LE|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAMERA|SPORTMODE|ECOMODE|+++

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAMERA|SPORTMODE|ECOMODE|+++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,975KM
VIN 2T3ZFREVXHW395052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5969
  • Mileage 96,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Toyota RAV4