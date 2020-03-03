Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED NAVIGATION TV-DVD PANO ROOF BLIS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED NAVIGATION TV-DVD PANO ROOF BLIS

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1584377905
  2. 1584377905
  3. 1584377905
  4. 1584377905
  5. 1584377905
  6. 1584377905
  7. 1584377905
  8. 1584377905
  9. 1584377905
  10. 1584377905
Contact Seller

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,711KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4749306
  • Stock #: 857653
  • VIN: 5TDYZ3DC0HS857653
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Limited edition. Pearl white on brown leather interior. Navigation system. TV-DVD. Panoramic power sunroof. Power seats. Heated seats. Memory seats. Power folding mirrors. Power rear windows vent. Rear view camera. Power tailgate. Power sliding doors. Front dual zone climate control. Rear air and heat.Heated steering wheels. Tilt and telescope steering wheel. Blind spot monitoring system Front and rear parking sensors. Bluetooth. Auxiliary. USB connector. Tinted windows. Mint condition

Interested in this vehicle? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Visit our Website to get started at WWW.ELIMOTORS.CA/FINANCE-APPLICATION/. A representative from Eli Motors will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email tali@elimotors.ca or call us TOLL FREE today at 1 (866) 568-7040. Our Sales team is happy to help!

 

Eli Motors excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic.

 

Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $595.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified.

 

Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve:

 

- Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $595.00

- Free CarFax History Report

- Certified In-house Mechanic

- Extended Warranties

- Financing with rates starting as low as 5.9% APR *Terms and Conditions Apply*

- We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference

 

Eli Motors takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 19 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 50 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are in North York, Ontario at 4490 Chesswood Dr, Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9. 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Dual Moonroof
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eli Motors

2013 Porsche Cayenne...
 152,701 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Cayenne...
 88,450 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna L...
 137,105 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Send A Message