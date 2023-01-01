$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
- Listing ID: 9540637
- VIN: 5TFDY5F14HX642134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2017 Toyota Tundra, now available at AA Canada Inc! This full-size pickup truck is built to handle any challenge, with a powerful 5.7L V8 engine producing 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque. It also features a towing capacity of up to 10,500 lbs, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads or towing a trailer.
The Tundra also offers a spacious and comfortable interior, with advanced technology such as a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense P and a Star Safety System. The 2017 Toyota Tundra is the perfect choice for those who need a reliable and powerful truck for work or play.
AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595 Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca
