2017 Toyota Tundra

159,353 KM

Details

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

SR5 Plus

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

159,353KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9540637
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F14HX642134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2017 Toyota Tundra, now available at AA Canada Inc! This full-size pickup truck is built to handle any challenge, with a powerful 5.7L V8 engine producing 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque. It also features a towing capacity of up to 10,500 lbs, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads or towing a trailer.

The Tundra also offers a spacious and comfortable interior, with advanced technology such as a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense P and a Star Safety System. The 2017 Toyota Tundra is the perfect choice for those who need a reliable and powerful truck for work or play. 

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595 Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

1-855-350-1313

647-350-1313
